Saba Ali Khan Says, “She Resembles Saif-Kareena’s Son Jehangir,” Shares A Collage 

Saba Ali Khan asked fans whether she bears a resemblance to her nephew, Jehangir Ali Khan by sharing a collage of their pictures. Jehangir is the younger son of Saba’s brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Monday morning, Saba took to Instagram and posted a picture collage. On the left was a baby photo of herself, while on the right was an image of Jehangir lying on a bunch of pillows. “My JAaN…..! Jeh Jaan…. and moi. Do we resemblance each other? Definitely.. clicked alike know!” she wrote in the caption.

Jehangir Ali Khan

While some felt that there was a resemblance between Saba and Jehangir, others felt that he looks more like the Kapoor family than the Pataudi’s. “Too much resemblance,” one wrote, while another differed and said, “No, he doesn’t resemble you ma’am at all, so sorry, he is a true copy of Kareena.”

Earlier Saba defended Jehangir against trolling over his name and said in an Instagram post that everyone must respect that only parents have the right to decide the name of their child. She added that while family members ‘may gladly suggest’ names, they do not have a say in the matter.

Saba Ali Khan

One Instagram user felt that Saba was being ‘overdramatic’ and said that public figures must be open to scrutiny. However, she stood her ground and said that while people are welcome to criticize Kareena, children are off-limits. She said, “So then comment on her. Don’t involve children. It’s NOT nice. Not kind. And definitely no one’s business either. I stand by what I said”.

Saba often posts pictures of her nieces and nephews – Jehangir, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu – on Instagram. Previously, she revealed in an Instagram post that an employee of a studio she visited to get some pictures printed remarked that most were family photos and there were ‘barely any’ of her. She captioned it with, “Well… I love family moments”.