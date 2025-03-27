‘Will Live As Long As I’m Destined To’: Salman Khan On Death Threats From Bishnoi Gang

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up to release his upcoming action thriller Sikandar, addressed the media at a special press conference last night. The A. R. Murugadoss directorial, set for an Eid release, will see Salman in a high-octane role alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna.

During the interaction, Salman spoke candidly about his future projects, the age gap between him and his co-stars, and the multiple death threats he has received over the years. The threats are linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who holds Salman accountable for the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. The actor, however, appeared unfazed, stating that he has left everything to fate.

“Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. Kabhi kabhi itne logon ko saath mein leke chalna padta hai, bas wohi problem ho jaati hai,” Salman said, implying that he will live as long as he is destined to. He also acknowledged the security measures around him, noting that moving with protection can sometimes be inconvenient.

Salman Khan has been under threat from the Bishnoi gang for years. The group, which considers the Blackbuck sacred, has been issuing warnings ever since Salman and his Hum Saath-Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam were accused of poaching the animal in Jodhpur in 1998.

The threats escalated last year when, in April, two men on a motorcycle opened fire at Salman’s Bandra residence. The attackers were later arrested, and police investigations revealed that the attack was orchestrated by Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi.

In another shocking turn of events, former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Baba Siddique was assassinated in October 2024. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing, citing Siddique’s close ties with Salman Khan as a reason for the attack.

Despite these threats, Salman remains focused on his work. Sikandar is expected to be a major box-office draw, with fans eagerly awaiting his return in a larger-than-life action-packed avatar.