Kiara Advani And Siddharth Malhotra Started Their House Hunt With Gauri Khan For Their Baby, Deets Inside

Beautiful Bollywood Kiara Advani is soon going to be a mother. These days, she along with her husband Siddharth Malhotra, has also started preparations to welcome the new guest in their house. After two and a half years of marriage, Siddharth-Kiara are going to become parents of their first child, and they are very excited about it. But it seems that the couple will either welcome the child in the new house, or they will shift to the new house after the delivery of their baby.

Actually, recently, Kiara and Siddharth, along with Shahrukh Khan’s wife Gauri, were seen looking for a new house in Mumbai. A video has surfaced on social media, in which pregnant Kiara Advani is seen coming out of an under-construction building with her husband Siddharth Malhotra. Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, was also seen with them.

Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan’s wife Gauri has designed the houses of many film stars and celebs so far. Now it is being said that Gauri will also design Siddharth and Kiara’s new house. On the other hand, if we talk about Kiara Advani’s look, then let us tell you that she was wearing a mask on her face, but she looked quite stunning and her pregnancy glow was clearly visible.

Kiara had hidden her baby bump with a pink loose shirt. During this time, Siddharth was taking care of his wife, Kiara and was carefully holding her hand. Let us tell you that Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra gave good news to fans in a social media post on February 28. They shared pictures of the baby’s socks on their official Instagram handle and wrote, ‘The biggest gift of our life is coming soon.’