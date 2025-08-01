Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence On Aadar Jain Chapter: ‘I Let Go, But I Don’t Forget’

Actor Tara Sutaria is reclaiming her spotlight, quietly stepping back into public life after enduring what she describes as “painful lows.” In a candid conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, the 28-year-old actor reflected on heartbreak, resilience, and the power of love, hinting at her breakup with Aadar Jain and current relationship with Veer Pahariya.

Without naming names, Tara acknowledged the emotional weight she’s carried over the past year. “I’m good at letting things go,” she said. “Not good at forgetting, but I don’t hold on. Life has been mostly amazing, but some parts have been tougher than I would’ve liked.”

The actor, who made her debut in Student of the Year 2, admitted to feeling “numb” and “burnt out” for an entire year. “I’ve had to pick myself up often. This industry can be isolating and unforgiving,” she said, revealing that her mental and emotional health took a toll in recent years.

Despite this, Tara emphasized that love remains her biggest joy. “Go on a trip with the love of your life—nothing compares,” she declared. “No career, no success can beat the feeling of being in true love. Anyone who says otherwise hasn’t experienced it.”

Now reportedly dating actor Veer Pahariya, Tara says she’s proud of how she’s navigated her 20s. “I sleep with dignity and pride. I know what I stood for, and what I stand for. Don’t chase—what’s yours will come. I believe the universe thinks I deserve great love.”

Her message to Gen Z? Love with depth, but don’t lose yourself in the chase. “Not everyone has that burning desire for love—but I did. And I know now it finds you when you least expect it.”