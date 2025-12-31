Tara Sutaria Makes Shocking Claim After AP Dhillon Concert Controversy, “Influencers Were Paid ₹6,000 to Tarnish My Image”

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Veer Pahariya continue to remain in the spotlight following their appearance at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. While the actress had earlier responded to online criticism, this time she has made a serious and shocking allegation that has stirred social media. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya recently attended AP Dhillon’s concert, where Tara surprised fans by joining the singer on stage.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria Shared Post

She danced with AP Dhillon to the popular song Thodi Si Daru. As Tara was leaving the stage, she kissed AP Dhillon on the cheek. However, AP Dhillon appeared to hold her and move in for a kiss, which sparked controversy online. Several users claimed that Tara was shaking her head with no, while a video clip also showed Veer Pahadia looking visibly upset, adding fuel to the ongoing debate.

Tara Sutaria

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Visit to Mahakal Temple In Ujjain Sparks Religious Controversy, Maulana Reacts Strongly

Amid the backlash, Tara Sutaria reshared a post by a social media influencer and made a bombshell revelation. She alleged that influencers were paid ₹6,000 each to post negative content targeting her. Reacting to the post, Tara wrote, “Thank you for speaking out and pointing out that this is all paid PR. It’s done to damage my image. It’s disgusting that they created a list of specific issues and asked creators to share it immediately. Shameful.”

Tara Sutaria

In the shared clip, the influencer claimed she was offered ₹6,000 to post negative content about Tara Sutaria. She said, “They told me you’ll get paid in an hour, you just have to post content on the 8 points we shared.” The alleged list reportedly included captions and accusations such as, “Money-obsessed, she’s with Veer only for his money, every guy’s worst nightmare…”

Tara Sutaria

The controversy drew reactions from several celebrities. AP Dhillon commented, “Against AP Dhillon.” Fashion influencer and actress Uorfi Javed wrote, “How can people have so much time and energy?” Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend also reacted, calling the situation “twisted.” Most notably, Veer Pahariya publicly supported Tara, commenting, “Always with you.” Tara further shared the alleged list and expressed her anger, writing, “These captions and comments have been sent to hundreds of creators and thousands of meme pages. Is this being done to tarnish my image, ruin my career, and my relationship? Shameful and disgusting. It’s clear that seeing happy people hurts unhappy people. I won’t stop sharing the truth. See for yourself.”