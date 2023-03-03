Tejasswi Prakash Surprises Beau Karan Kundrra On Sets Of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal; Fans Go Aww!

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the cutest couples of the industry. Both make each other feel special most of the time. Tejasswi took took some time off form her hectic shooting schedule and visited her boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to surprise him.

Tejasswi Prakash Surprises Karan Kundrra

As per reports, Tejasswi and Karan were busy shooting for their respective projects, Naagin 6 and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, at Film City, Goregaon. Tejasswi in the get up of her character decided to visit Karan’s set and surprise him. A picture of the couple has gone viral on social media.

The fan clubs of TejRan has shared the pic on social media and fans can’t stop gushing over them. They have showered love on Karan and Tejasswi.

This is not the first time Tejasswi Prakash has surprised her boyfriend. Earlier, she came on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Junior to surprise Karan.

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Love Story

They met on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Their chemistry was very much loved by the audience. Since the show, they have been inseparable. Both are often seen displaying their love for each other. Also, they share loved-up posts on their social media handles. Karan and Tejasswi are going strong in their relationship and they shell out major couple goals.

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Work Front

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently playing the lead character in Naagin 6. She plays the character of Prarthana, Pratha’s daughter. She bagged the show while she was in BB 15. While, her beau Karan is playing one of the leads in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. It is a fantasy drama about two werewolf brothers who fall in love with a young girl. It also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh.