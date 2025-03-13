Thomas Shelby Or Jethalal? Ashneer Grover’s Russia Look Sparks Internet Debate

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, known for his outspoken persona and bold social media presence, recently set the internet buzzing with his latest collaboration. Teaming up with travel brand Desh Videsh, Grover shared a video of himself exploring the streets of Russia in stylish ensembles. However, while some netizens admired his fashion choices, others turned the comment section into a meme fest, hilariously comparing him to Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders—or, on the other end of the spectrum, Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Grover’s Russian Fashion Parade

On Tuesday, Desh Videsh posted a video featuring Grover immersing himself in Russian culture while donning meticulously curated outfits. Styled by Bhomika Vasishth and dressed by Abhinav Jindal, the businessman showcased a range of looks—from a formal three-piece suit paired with a cap and glasses to a long overcoat worn over formals, complemented by a scarf.

Though Grover exuded confidence in his sophisticated attire, the internet had mixed opinions on his attempt at high fashion.

Netizens React: “Peaky Blinders, But Make It Budget”

The video quickly became a breeding ground for comments, with users divided in their opinions. Some applauded his dapper style, calling it “badass energy” and “a killer aura.” Others, however, couldn’t resist drawing comparisons to pop culture figures—albeit with a comical twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desh Videsh | Travel (@desh.videsh.in)

One Instagram user quipped, “Thomas Shelby from Sarojini,” while another joked, “Peaky Blinders ka sasta version.” Some took a different route, likening Grover to Jethalal, a beloved sitcom character known for his quirky antics. A particularly savage remark read, “Yeh kis line mein aagaye aap?” (What have you gotten yourself into now?).

For those unfamiliar, Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders, is a sharply dressed gangster, while Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is known for his exaggerated expressions and middle-class woes. Clearly, Grover’s fashion experiment has placed him somewhere between the two in the eyes of the internet.

Ashneer’s Reality Show Debut

Beyond fashion, Grover is set to make waves in the entertainment industry with his upcoming reality show, Rise and Fall. Slated for release on MX Player in 2025, the show pits contestants against each other in a social hierarchy battle, with power shifting between the privileged “Rulers” and the struggling “Workers.”

While Rise and Fall promises to be a thrilling watch, it seems Grover’s Russian style statement has already delivered high-stakes drama—at least on social media.