TMKOC’s Dilip Joshi Receives THREAT, 25 Armed Men Surround His Residence

Television actor Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has received a threat. Reportedly, 25 men armed with guns and weapons were also deployed outside Dilip’s residence in Mumbai.

Dilip Joshi Receives Threat

As per reports, on February 1, Nagpur Control Room received a call from an unknown person named Katke who said that about 25 men armed with guns and weapons deployed outside Dilip’s Mumbai residence located at Shivaji Park.

Police Investigation Starts

The caller claimed that he had heard some people talking that some 25 armed men reaching Mumbai to carry out these dangerous activities. After this call, the Nagpur Control Room immediately alerted Shivaji Park Police Station and started an investigation by registering a case there. They were searching for the caller.

As per reports, it was the same call in which the caller warned about bombs being planted at Mukesh Ambani , Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra’s house. The caller also mentioned that about 25 people have reached Dadar, Mumbai in with weapons to carry out terror attacks in India.

Dilip Joshi’s Work Front

Dilip Joshi has been in TMKOC since long. His character is very much loved by the audience. He made his debut in the industry with the film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. After that, he starred in several films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! among others. Joshi appeared in TV shows like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain, and others.

Dilip worked in the longest running sit com as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in 2008, and it was the turning point of his career. He became a household name with hus character. Many actors have left the show but Dilip Joshi is still being associated with the show entertaining the audience.