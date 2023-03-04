Rana Daggubati Made A Big Disclosure, Said- When Bollywood People Did Not Know Prabhas And Mahesh Babu

South actor Rana Daggubati is in a lot of headlines these days for his upcoming web series Rana Naidu. One is also seen promoting it fiercely. Meanwhile, in an interview with the actor, the growing popularity of Telugu films was questioned. To which he said- I was sure that this would happen. My second project was a Hindi film. Although I knew that there are many things in common among the audience. We are unnecessarily trapped in language, but that time will also come soon when everything will be united.

During this, Rana also shared an anecdote of a funny conversation he had with a friend in Mumbai a few years back. One of his friends from Mumbai did not even know about Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, even though he was also from the film industry. Rana said that “I kept distance from all other projects for a few years during the shooting of Baahubali. Because of this, when I met this friend, I informed him about the film. When he asked who was playing the lead role in the film, I said Prabhas, and he said, ‘Who is Prabhas?’

I was clueless as to how to convince him that I would be able to get him to name some of my films. He had not seen any of those films and then he called me crazy. I was thinking who is this, then I remembered that Chinu i.e. Namrata Shirodkar and her husband i.e. Mahesh Babu. I was surprised that he knew Mahesh Babu in that way. What was it then, I told them that just wait for four-five years and then see that one of our army will come here.

Talking about Rana’s film career, he made his debut with the 2010 political thriller film ‘Leader’. After this, he has left his acting mark in many successful Tamil films. Although he got popularity from ‘ Baahubali’. Rana played the role of villain Bhallaldev in Baahubali. Talking about the Hindi films of the actor, he has worked in the film Ghazi Attack.