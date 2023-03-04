Estranged Couple Randhir Kapoor And Babita Reunite, Start Living Together After 35 Years!

After 35 years of separation, the estranged couple of Randhir Kapoor and Babita have come together again. The couple has began living under one roof.

One of the most successful sister duos of Bollywood is of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The two were born to veteran pair Randhir Kapoor and Babita who after a period of marital bliss faced troubles in their paradise. As a result, they started living separately. Now, as per the latest report, Randhir and Babita have forgiven each other and have reunited as a couple.

According to a report in ETimes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita are back to live together. Babita has come to live with Randhir in Bandra. Both Randhir and Babita’s daughters Kareena and Karisma are super happy with the fact that now their parents have let bygones be bygones. The reunion of Randhir and Babita took place 7 months ago.

Randhir Kapoor-Babita Love Story

For the unknown, When Randhir Kapoor had come on ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show, he shared how his romance with Babita started. Randhir accepted that when he was dating his ex-wife Babita, it was just a timepass for him. But his parents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor had planned his marriage. And so, he had to take the plunge.

Randhir Kapoor tied the knot with Babita in 1971. They lived together for seventeen years and in the mid-80s, Babita had left RK Bungalow in Chembur with her two daughters. She started living separately in an apartment in Lokhandwala. The couple never filed for divorce and never had any animosity between them. Babita stood beside Randhir whenever the situation demanded. She also did not shied away from Kapoor khandaan duties and responsibilities.

There were rumors that Babita did not like Randhir’s careless attitude towards life. Babita took care of Kareena and Karisma alone after shifting to a separate house and acted as a pillar in their acting career.