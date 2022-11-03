Tollywood Actress & Cancer Survivor Aindrila Sharma On Ventilator After Getting A Stroke- Deets Inside

A piece of shocking bad news has come out from the film industry. The condition of famous actress Aindrila Sharma remains critical. She is admitted to the hospital. In the past, her health suddenly deteriorated, after which she was hurriedly admitted to the hospital. The team of doctors has described her condition as serious.

According to the information, Aindrila Sharma is admitted to a private hospital in Howrah. She had a sudden stroke after which blood clots accumulated in her brain. In such a situation, the condition of the actress is very critical. Doctors have put the actress on ventilator. It is being told that her condition is critical. Let us inform that Aindrila Sharma has won the battle twice with a deadly disease like cancer.

Let us tell you that even when Aindrila Sharma was diagnosed with cancer for the second time, she did not give up. The actress got her critical surgery done. During that time she had chemotherapy sessions. After that, the doctors told her completely fine. She had made her comeback in acting. But now the actress’s health deteriorated again. In such a situation, along with her family, the fans are also very sad.

Talking about Aindrila Sharma’s acting career, she is more active in Bengali cinema. She started her career with the TV show Jhoomar. After that she was a part of many popular shows. She has been a part of many OTT projects. She has appeared in the role of main actress in ‘Jibon Jyoti,’ ‘Jiyon Kathi’.