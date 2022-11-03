These Divas Are Proving That “Age Is Just A Number”- Checkout

Bollywood has always been a place of beauty and glamour. But when it comes to Bollywood actresses, ‘Aging’ has been a great issue of debate and gossip. Ageing is a natural process that every person has to go through and most of all, accept the ageing flaws gracefully. But here are some evergreen B’Town beauties, that are ageing like fine wine, as they keep getting better with time.

1. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Can you believe that this woman is 47 years old and have two children? It is obvious to be a little shocked, but this Diva is a 47-year-old female. Setting the fitness bars high for everyone, Shilpa is making us believe that, no one can stop a man or a woman to look their best self if they are consistent with their yoga schedule.

2. Malaika Arora

Malaika is indeed the favourite person of the paparazzi in the industry. She is a true example of what a strong, independent and single mother looks like. She is 49 years old and seems like she is not. Her consistency and handwork are commendable and most of all visible, because this hottie is always spotted around Gyms.

3. Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri is the evergreen beauty of this industry, straight from the ’90s. She is 55 years old and still looks as if she has landed on earth straight from heaven. Her charm and beauty are completely out of this world.

4. Sushmita Sen

Beauty with brains, Sushmita Sen, still looks the same at the age of 46, the way she used to look in her 20s. Her personality is proof in itself that why she was the winner of the prestigious ‘Miss Universe’ title.

5. Raveena Tandon

This beauty straight from 90’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, is here proving that ‘age is just a number’. Raveena is 48 years old, and is a true example of, what ageing like fine wine looks like!