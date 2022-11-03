Anjali Arora Looked Glamorous At Her Birthday Party, Seen Having Fun With Urfi Javed, Pictures Inside!!

Anjali Arora the Kaccha Badam girl is celebrating her 23rd birthday today in Mumbai last night. And now the pictures from her birthday are going viral on social media. Many stars attended Anjali Arora’s party, including Urfi Javed and her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnavat. Everyone was seen having fun at Anjali’s party but the birthday girl stole the limelight in a red color gown.

Anjali Arora reached Mumbai a day earlier itself to celebrate her birthday with her friends there. She invited all her friends to the pre-birthday party last night, where the view was quite fun. Ali Merchant, Nisha Rawal, and Zeeshan Khan, who were contestants with her in lock up at Anjali’s party, were also seen in her birthday party. Apart from them, many stars including Samiksha Sood, Umar Riaz, Paras Kalnavat, and Vineet Kakkar also attended the party.

Anjali Arora wore a red thigh slit gown. She completed her look with a perfect bun and makeup. Anjali Arora was looking very beautiful in these pictures. Social media users are also praising Anjali’s look and her dress. While congratulating Anjali, Urfi one of her friend shared the story on Instagram. Let us tell you Urfi’s look was also very stylish like every time.

Anjali Arora has returned to her home also after partying with friends in Mumbai. As she shared the story on Instagram and wrote, “Home calling”. In this picture she shared on her social media she is seen in flight. Let us tell you that Anjali Arora became famous by making a reel on the song ‘Kachcha Badam’. After this Anjali did many music videos and also appeared in the reality show Lock Up hosted by Kangana. Anjali was well-liked in the show lock up and her fan following also increased a lot. Anjali is very active on social media and often her pictures or videos go viral.