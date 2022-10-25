Top 6 Super Nuts That Surprisingly Shed Fat!

Nuts are a good source of protein, healthy fat, fiber, and several micronutrients. They are not only beneficial for your heart health, but some super nuts also help in weight loss. Let’s find out how?

Almonds

Almonds have threefold benefits for weight loss: they are rich in protein, packed with fiber, and high in mono-saturated fat. Since high protein and fiber improve metabolism, monounsaturated fat helps to curb hunger.

Brazil nuts

You can add Brazil nuts to your diet to aid weight loss, as they are an excellent source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber. The selenium, magnesium, phosphorus, and thiamine content make them a perfect choice for shedding fat.

Peanuts

They have a high satiety value that keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Peanuts are high in healthy unsaturated fats and have a low Glycemic Index, which keeps you energetic for longer without constantly craving food.

Hazelnuts

A healthy metabolism is the key to a slim and toned body. And hazelnuts are high in antioxidants, which boost your metabolism and promote weight loss.

Pistachios

These nutritious nuts are low in calories and high in protein. And adding them to your weight loss plan can result in a healthier body weight and lower blood pressure.

Walnuts

Walnuts are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, plant sterols, and vitamins that leads to weight loss by suppressing hunger. Study reveals that adding them to your weight loss plan lowers the risk of obesity and heart disease.

Nuts are excellent dietary protein sources, and frequently eating nuts can reduce inflammation and keep blood vessels healthy. One ounce or 28 grams daily serving can reduce the risk of heart disease and other complications. However, pine nuts and macadamia nuts have high-calorie contents and are the unhealthiest nut options.