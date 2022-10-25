Shehnaaz Gill Looks Visibly Sad At A Diwali Party, Fans Say She Misses Sidharth Shukla!

As Diwali is round the corner, so are the Diwali bashes in showbiz. Many celebs are turning heads with their glamorous avatars on the occasion. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill also stole hearts with her presence at these parties.

Recently, she was spotted at one such event in a beige-colored ethnic outfit. While entering the venue, she was quite happy as she posed for the paparazzi. But soon after, a picture of Gill from inside the party started getting viral.

In the photo that spread like wildfire in a matter of minutes, Shehnaaz looked visibly sad. She is sitting in a corner with comedian Paritosh Tripathi with her head a little down. It looks as if the actress is about to cry.

Seeing this image, fans started speculating that the Punjabi singer is missing her love, late Sidharth Shukla. They stated that she is tries best to hide her pain behind her bubbly nature but often get caught because of such snaps.

In some other photos and videos from the same bash, Shehnaaz could be seen singing and dancing with Guru Randhawa and others.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz and Sidharth met inside Bigg Boss house. They were very fond of each other. Their admirers were convinced that they were in a relationship but Shehnaaz and Sidharth never admitted to it. Shukla passed away on September 2 last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Professionally, Shehnaaz is preparing for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She has also signed Sajid Khan’s directorial titled 100% alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.