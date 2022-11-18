Twinkle Khanna Feels Like Teenager As Her Husband Akshay Kumar Picks Her Up From University- Watch

Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna still feels like a teenager when her husband Akshay Kumar visited her university in London. Twinkle is said to have entered the academy, where he received a master’s degree in fiction writing, and Akshay came to find out what she was doing. Twinkle took admitted to the prestigious Goldsmiths University in London.

Twinkle posts a short video on Instagram capturing moments from Akshay’s visit. The video begins with Twinkle walking down the hallway of the college and Akshay can be seen recording her on camera. She added a selfie with him, clicked on the street and took a candid photo of Akshay.

Twinkle writes in the caption, “What is it like to be an older student returning to university to pursue a Master’s degree? Every day feels like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine, and it’s a joy to walk around with squeaky-clean ideas. There are evenings when I work on my assignments while the kids work on theirs—on our dining table, with papers strewn about and pencils shared. And when my husband comes to pick me up from university, I transform into a giddy teenager:) Drop love if you believe that it is never too late to do anything.

Watch video;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClD-zZAoR5S/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

“And when my husband picked me up from college, I turned into a dizzying teenager,” she adds with a smile. This video has helped many social media users talk about their high school return to the college experience. One fan wrote to Twinkle, “You motivate a lot of women.” Another fan added, ” Akshay sir is an investigator, he is such a cutiee .”

Twinkle Khanna married Akshay Kumar in 2001. They have two children, Nitara and Aarav. Twinkle starred in several films such as Mela, Baadshah and Joru Ka Ghulam before ending her acting career.