BTS: RM Hints That He Might Be An “Eternal Hopeless Romantic,” Guy, ARMYs Comfort Him.

BTS is famous for maintaining strict privacy in its personal affairs. BTS’s leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, has revealed that he views love in a more all-encompassing way rather than only as romantic love. He’ll be appearing in The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge soon. He will be one of the hosts for the show that airs on South Korea’s MC TVN channel. Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, was spotted in a conversation saying that when he thinks of love, there’s dislike and jealousy. there are so many emotions under the umbrella of “love.”

One person tells him that, “if you know your partner perfectly, you don’t get butterflies anymore.” RM says while sporting a gloomy expression. BTS ARMY has resorted to Twitter to inform him that it is not like that after seeing the clip. His eternal romanticism and hopelessness are topics of conversation, among others.

Look at the tweets for further information-

🐨 사랑이 뭘까 그런생각 엄청 했었거든요. 미움도 있을 수 있고 질투도 있을 수 있고. 여러가지의 감정이 사랑이라는 과목 아래에 있을 수 있지 않을까

🔭 완벽하게 상대를 알면 설렘이 생기지 않거든요

🐨 아 너무 슬퍼 🥲 F의 감정 동홬ㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/ixzz4kTvs7 — 김무원 (@jooniefighting) November 18, 2022

남준이 다 봤네 봤어 아미들 하는말 다 봤어ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 🐨항주니 남주니로 많이 나갔더라고요

👤아 너무 좋았지 너~~~무

🐨이게 사실 재밌는게 (티저)나가고 나서

🐨닉네임이 #RM 이잖아요 이,,운명이라고

🐨그 R쓸신잡 Mc의 줄임말이라고

(👥아~~~~~!)

🐨이걸 알고 RM으로 지은가 아니냐? pic.twitter.com/Jizny7toLT — (Slow~)꾹이모나97.🐰 (@JJUNGKOOK_mona4) November 18, 2022

NAMJOON LOOK AT ME IM STILL GETTING BUTTERFLIES FOR UUUU AFTER 10000 YEARSS https://t.co/BTHejcQiKG — nai_ndigo⁷ 🧑‍🚀 🍁 (@apobangpopedia) November 18, 2022

He did admit that he had a girlfriend in his young days when he was in school. However, the relationship ended quite quickly. He said that she had a large group of male buddies and that, given his position and the circumstances surrounding it at the time, some of her activities were “unacceptable” to him. He claimed that they were fighting too much and that it would be best to part ways amicably. Fans describe RM as the ideal Asian son-in-law.

We’re all curious to know who will be that lucky woman finally making RM, aka Kim Namjoon, feel those all-unending butterflies.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Kim Namjoon teases his upcoming solo debut ‘Indigo‘, which will be out on December 2, and fans can not keep their calm. He posted the teaser look of his album, writing, “Use it while taking a walk, a shower, drive, coffee-break, work, dance, read a book when flowers bloom or fall. The last archive of my twenties.”