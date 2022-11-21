Urfi Fell In Love With Kashish Thakur On Sunny Leone’s Show Splitsvilla, Read To Know More!!

In season 14 of Sunny Leone’s show Splitsvilla, Urfi Javed is flaunting her bold style. Along with the bold moves, Urfi is also playing the game intelligently. Urfi has now resorted to a love angle to move forward in the show. Yes, Urfi Javed has lost her heart to the contestant of this show. Urfi Javed has also disclosed about her love in the show. On the other hand, Urfi has started liking the show’s contestant Kashish Thakur. Now Urfi Javed is trying to impress Kashish Thakur, the winner of ‘Roadies Extreme’.

Urfi Javed shared many personal things of her life with the boys during the game in this show. Urfi Javed told that she is looking for a simple boy, who is a chocolate boy. Maybe she has found the boy in this show. Expressing her love, Urfi told the show’s contestant Kashish Thakur, “Your smile is very cute. I like you”.

Not only this, while sharing her feelings, Urfi said, “I fall in love very quickly and it has happened before”. On the other hand, Kashish Thakur says that this is not the case with him. He doesn’t fall in love at once. It takes a while for him to fall in love.

Kashish Thakur and Urfi Javed have also been seen spending romantic moments together several times during the show. Urfi said about love, “I said yes. Now it’s your turn. I will come and persuade your mother. I know I am a very sociable, open minded, and controversial celebrity, but no one knows who the real Urfi is.”