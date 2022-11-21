Cyber Police Accuses Raj Kundra And Others Of Making Porn Content For OTT Media, Files Chargesheet Against Them!

Businessman Raj Kundra got entangled in the mirage of controversies when he was arrested for producing and distributing porn content last year. He was granted bail almost after two months. Now after a year, Kundra seems to be in trouble once again. The Maharashtra Cyber Police has filed a charge sheet against Raj and his allies for making porn films for the OTT platform.

The 450-page charge sheet has stated that Raj, models like Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, a film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala and a cameraman Raju Dubey allegedly shot obscene or pornographic videos in five-star hotels, which was later distributed through OTT medium for monetary gains. It also accused Banana Prime OTT’s Suvajit Choudhary, and a staff member of Kundra, Umesh Kamath, of producing a porn web series titled Prem Paglani and uploading it on the OTT.

Poonam is named for developing her own mobile App, The Poonam Pandey, where she is uploading and circulating sensuous content with the help of Kundra’s company. Chopra, on the other hand, is accused of getting her videos shot by Raju. The script and stories of the same were tailored by Meeta.

The Cyber Police has claimed, “Kundra’s Armsprime Media Ltd. was engaged in producing and distributing obscene videos on certain websites. It aided and abetted the crime as it derived financial benefits from all the other co-accused even after being aware that such things are illegal. We are on the lookout for some other missing models who acted in porn videos or web series.

Some other accused on the list are Ryan Thorpe, the IT chief of Kundra’s firm Viaan Enterprises, and Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi, based in London, running companies Kenrin and HotShot.