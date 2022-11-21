Fitness Mantra: Suniel Shetty Reveals His ‘Secret’ For A Strong Body And A Healthy Mind At 62!

Suniel Shetty, an actor and entrepreneur, has recently made headlines for his fitness. He recently shared his fitness mantra on LinkedIn, a platform he joined in August of this year.

Suniel Shetty, 62, is as fit as a violin. He truly exemplifies better life via greater health. So, let us learn some of his fitness secrets.

Suniel Shetty feels that being active and healthy can have the most positive impact on your life. People look forward to the 62-year-old for encouragement to live better lives since he has evolved so brilliantly in terms of fitness. Suniel Shetty addressed whether or not he had a “secret sauce for fitness!”

The actor is frequently questioned about his workout mantras. He claims that fitness is a fairly simple idea that has been overcomplicated by information overload.

Suniel Shetty defines fitness for himself

In the video, he describes his fitness journey and how it has benefited both his personal and professional life.

Being able to fulfill all obligations while maintaining a healthy mental and physical state. Having the ability to perform all of one’s responsibilities during the day without needing either mental or physical strength.” Living free of serious illnesses.” That is what he considers fitness to be.

It also refers to a good mental state, such as feeling happy rather than exhausted after a long day’s labour. Fitness allows him to feel refreshed after a long day and provides him with the mental space to spend quality time with his family.

He claims that having abs or a great physical body is no longer important at his age. It’s all about being in a good mental state. The capacity to test one’s limits was made possible by being fit, according to Suniel Shetty.

Being healthy and leading a regimented life has enabled him to make the most of the possibilities that have come his way. “I’d still have the mental and physical bandwidth to take on the additional job after working for hours without numbers,” says one of Bollywood’s fittest actors, who began his career in 1992.

Suniel Shetty’s motivation for prioritising fitness

He says that when he was younger, fitness meant being strong, having abs, and looking tough, and that worked for him. Following my first film, I landed many such roles, that also aided my career as an actor.”

But now, fitness is about maintaining and saving himself to live a longer and better life. It’s more about feeling well and getting more done in those 6-8 hours.

The significance of excellent health and physical fitness

He considers fitness to be non-negotiable. It is also about looking out for one another’s well-being. It was an invaluable learning experience for all of us to stand up for one another during Covid-19, says Shetty.

Shetty claims that when we are fit, we experience things differently. He encourages all men and women to be the flicker of light that people today require in that mental or physical area.