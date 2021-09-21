The Parsi TV beauty Vahhbiz Dorabjee, known for playing strong supporting roles in famous shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Saraswatichandra, and Bahu Humari Rajnikanth, is one of those few faces from Indian TV, who despite being heavy, won audiences hearts in no time.

Recently, Dorabjee attended a birthday party. She was clicked by paparazzi too. One of the media houses on their youTube channel shared her morphed photos with a caption aimed at tarnishing her image. The disgusting title of the video weight-shamed Vahhbiz and claimed that the actress had undergone a startling weight gain. The same photos went viral and after Vahhbiz noticed it, she took to her Instagram to slam the actions of the news portal.

Here’s a look at the distorted visuals of Vahhbiz Dorabjee:

Blasting the YouTube channel, Vahbiz on her Instagram shared the modified and original images. She contrasted the two pictures and said that she would not take this lying down. Along with the juxtaposed images, the actress wrote, “Spot the difference!!! This is the reason a certain section of the media is losing respect in our eyes. Last night I was at a birthday party and this is what a certain portal has done with my media bytes. The above pic has been edited just to get a certain amount of views. What a shameful act by #Tvmasala.”

“Not gonna take this lying down. Defaming and body shaming someone for views and likes will not be tolerated. I urge all the artists to put a stop to this shallow so-called journalism and be vocal about it. Enough is enough. SHAME ON TV MASALA,” she added.

This is what Vahbiz shared:

After Vahbiz’s post, many of her colleagues and industry friends came out in support of her. Encouraging Vahbiz, Gauahar Khan shared her post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “@vahbz seriously you must take them to court! Stay strong and you are beautiful.”

In the comments section, Arjun Bijlani suggested Vahhbiz file a lawsuit against the broadcaster. “What a disgusting thing to do… and you should file a case against them. Shame on you #tvmasala,” he wrote. “Aren’t there any rules for them?” he questioned in another comment.

Shakti Arora wrote, “Unethical. This is very bad.” Shiny Doshi commented, “This is shameful vahbz. #saynotobodyshaming you keep going, girl.”

Here’s a look at her comment section:

Vahbiz marked her acting debut with the TV show, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2010. She was last seen on television in the show ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’, which went off the air in 2017.