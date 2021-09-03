Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Recall Sidharth Shukla & Says ‘One Of The Warmest, Kindest, And Most Genuine People.’

The Actor Sidharth Shukla was best known for his small-screen appearances, but his popularity wasn’t lost on his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The actor Sidharth Dhawan worked together with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on 2014’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, he worked as Sidharth Shukla’s film debut.





Recently, The actor Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai but was declared dead on arrival. “Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won’t be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem,” a senior doctor from the forensic department of the hospital.





Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt has shared an old monochrome picture starring herself along with Sidharth and Varun. She captioned it, “Sid. One of the warmest, kindest, and most genuine people I’ve worked with… always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and his fans who loved him so so deeply! Rest in peace!” She also has a folded hands emoji.





In an Instagram post, The actor Varun Dhawan shared pictures of him and Sidharth with Alia Bhatt, and wrote, “Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with your kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.”





In an interview ahead of their film’s release, Varun Dhawan had spoken about Sidharth’s popularity, and when he first realized the scale of his fame. He said in Hindi, at a press meet, “In Borivali, we were shooting… First, there were a couple of aunties, and I didn’t pay much attention thinking there was a kids’ market nearby. Then some school kids came calling Sidharth’s name, that’s when I realized there’s going to be a problem.”





Some years later, Varun Dhawan paid a visit to the sets of Bigg Boss. When Sidharth Shukla was a contestant on the show. Varun advised his old co-star to keep his cool and not lose his temper.