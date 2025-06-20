Varun Dhawan Grooves To Govinda’s Iconic Track In Unseen Video As ABCD 2 Turns 10

Varun Dhawan is once again channelling his inner Govinda—this time in a rare, behind-the-scenes video that surfaced online from the wrap party of ABCD 2. The clip, originally shared by Varun himself to mark the film’s 10-year anniversary on June 19, features him dancing with co-star Shraddha Kapoor to the 90s chartbuster Meri Pant Bhi Sexy. Though Varun later deleted the video from his social media, it had already taken the internet by storm.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, ABCD 2 (2015) starred Varun, Shraddha, and Prabhu Deva alongside dance stars like Lauren Gottlieb, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, and Raghav Juyal. A standalone sequel to ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, the film celebrated Indian street dance on a global stage and earned immense love for its music, choreography and youthful energy.

In the now-viral video, Varun grooves effortlessly to Govinda’s iconic number from Dulaara (1994), a fitting tribute considering how often fans have compared his style to the comedy king of the 90s. The energy at the party was palpable, with Varun visibly enjoying the moment and drawing cheers from his fellow castmates.

“10 years of #abcd2. #bts of the wrap party of #abcd2. So many memories, so much energy and just the most awesome people to work with,” Varun wrote in his now-deleted post. “I remember this wrap party so well with all of us just dancing on Hindi masala songs.”

After ABCD 2, Varun and Shraddha reunited for Street Dancer 3D in 2020, continuing their streak of electric chemistry and high-energy performances. As ABCD 2 completes a decade, fans are now hoping for yet another dance collaboration between the two.