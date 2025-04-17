Tamannaah Bhatia Joins The Cast of ‘No Entry 2’ With Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, And Diljit Dosanjh In The Lead Role

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan starrer ‘No Entry’ was a huge hit at the box office and the fans of this film are eagerly waiting for the second part. Now there is a good news for the fans of this film, since the sequel of this comedy film is finally going to be made. Fans have been waiting for ‘No Entry 2’ for many years, and now it seems that this project is really moving forward, with the names of big actors being attached to it.

Let us tell you that, according to a media report, Tamannaah Bhatia has signed on as one of the lead actresses in ‘No Entry 2’. This is a comeback to the comedy genre for her, and she is said to be very excited about it. Tamannaah’s character in the film will be somewhat similar to the character played by Bipasha Basu in this 2005 hit film.

Let us tell you that she has recently started shooting for ‘Ranger’, in which she is seen opposite Ajay Devgn. Apart from her, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh will be in the lead roles. The trio is already tickling the hearts of the people, as all of them are known for their comic timing and screen presence.

However, we must admit that the fans of the first film ‘No Entry’ might be a little disappointed as the 2005 film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor had earlier revealed why the cast of the first film will not return in this film. In an interview, Boney Kapoor had said, “Unfortunately, we cannot repeat the same star cast as there were some issues, especially regarding dates. We need at least 200 days of joint dates to complete the shooting.”