Karishma Tanna Gave Befitting Reply To Trolls For Lewd Comments On Her Waist During Her Ramp Walk

Beautiful actress Karishma Tanna, who has worked in both television and films, recently grabbed everyone’s attention because of her ramp walk at a fashion show. Wearing a stunning white fishtail lehenga with a corset-style blouse and dupatta, the actress looked very beautiful. However, amid the praises of her beautiful look, some social media users talked about her waist, after which the actress lashed out at people for body shaming.

Karishma Tanna

Let us tell you that some people accused her for a weird shape of her waist, while someone asked her to fix it. Despite this, Karishma Tanna’s fans, especially women, immediately came to her rescue and responded to such trolls. Actualy, these days a video of her ramp walk went viral on social media in which not only was her gait seen, but she was also walking quite well and at the same time her bulging waist was also seen coming out from the dress.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma responded with a heartwarming Instagram story in which she wrote, ‘You have too much time and too much negativity to vent out… oh, she has gained weight. God, you know what makes me happy? At least if you read the comments, people have a mind of their own… for once, use social media to lift people up and not pull them down! #BePositive.’

Karishma Tanna

Let us tell you that Karishma, who made her mark in the industry with shows like Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, and her OTT project Scoop, has always been a positive person. She is also known for her outspoken style and married Varun Bangera in 2022, and the couple often shares their beautiful photos. Apart from this, she has also been the winner of Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Before tying the knot with her boyfriend