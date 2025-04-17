‘End of An Era’, Apoorva Mukhija Left Her Mumbai Apartment With Heart Full of Pain And Guilt, Deets Inside

Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija was surrounded by controversies after appearing on Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’. She had come to Raina’s show with famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, whose lewd comment was not liked by the people. Apoorva used some abusive words for the contestants on the show that made netizens angry, following which a case was registered against her.

Apoorva Mukhija

After the whole controversy, Apoorva had apologized through a video that she posted on her social media and she finally returned to Instagram after deleting all her previous content from her page. Now, she has shared a picture on the internet which shows that she is moving out of her Mumbai apartment. She has shared a picture of a house which has dim lights, cardboard boxes, and cleaning items, and captioned this photo, ‘End of an era.’

Apoorva Mukhija

Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija also revealed through her social media that after this whole incident, she has been getting a lot of death threats, rape threats on the internet and said, ‘I have started reading my DMs. ‘I did this and all those were signs that people wanted to rape me, throw acid on me and do things like that.’ She also said that when she went to the police to record her statement, she cried a lot because of the way the paparazzi treated her and called it an ‘inhuman’ experience.

Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva further said, ‘I deserve it because I did it. My parents didn’t deserve it. I have hurt a lot of people, and honestly, this is the last thing I want to do. I create content to entertain people and make them laugh. I never wanted to hurt anyone, and I am very, very sorry. I should have been more careful with my words, but I have learnt my lesson and I promise I will do better going forward’.