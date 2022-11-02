Vicky Kaushal Reviews Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot; Says, “Pagalpan Hai Ye Film”

Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her film Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. All of them will be released on November 4th. On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to leave a review for Phone Bhoot after seeing the film at a screening. Vicki accompanied the actor’s wife Katrina to the premiere in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Jackie Shroff and Nelima Azim.

Vicky shared a review of the film on Instagram Stories, posting a poster for Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhanth. He wrote: “Front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh movie (this movie is hilarious and completely crazy)! Laugh at the nearest cinema. @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi @katrinakaif @apnabhidu @gurmeetsingh @excelmovies.” He added a ghost and heart emoji.

Ishaan Khatter posts a review of Vicky on Instagram Stories and jokes that the actor is Vicky-pedia (free online encyclopedia): “Vicky-pedia ne declares Kar Dia (Wiki does)! Glad you liked paaji (brother).” I love you. And I respect you.” Siddhant also shared Vicky’s testimonial on Instagram Stories: “Thank you Vicky Kaushal bhai (brother)”.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and supported by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, this is Katrina’s first film starring Ishaan and Siddhanth. Katrina previously released a video of BTS in a Halloween photo shoot wearing phone boots and dressed up as Harley Quinn. In the video, Vicky directs her to the set during the shoot. Katrina wrote, sharing the video on Instagram, “Jab husband director ban gaye(when my husband become a director)”.

After Phone Bhoot, Katrina will collaborate with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 directed by Manish Sharma. The film is expected to release around Diwali around 2023. Katrina also has Shri Ram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ starring Vijay Setupati and an action movie starring Ali Abbas Jaafar. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in projects including Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera, among others.