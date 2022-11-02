Hansika Motwani Reveals Her Future Husband’s Face, Who Proposed To Her In The Middle Of The Street In Paris

South’s well-known actress Hansika Motwani is in the news these days for her marriage. Recently news came out that the actress is now planning to settle down and is going to tie the knot by the end of this year. Now Hansika herself has lifted the curtain from the news of her marriage.

Hansika, who gained recognition from house to house by working as a child actress in the film Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan, has also been a part of TV serials like Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Jis Desh Mein Nikla Hoga Chand. The news of Hansika’s marriage remains a topic of constant discussion. Meanwhile, now the actress has shared some posts on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, along with this, she has also shown the face of her partner to the fans, making the relationship official.

Amidst the news of Hansika’s marriage, there were constant speculations that she is going to marry a businessman. Now by sharing the post, the actress herself has revealed that the person she loves is none other than her business partner Sohail Kathuria. In the pictures, Sohail is seen kneeling under the beautiful Eiffel Tower on a Paris street and proposing to the actress with a ring box. Hansika has made it clear with these pictures that Sohail had proposed her for marriage, which she also accepted.

Fans are constantly reacting to this posts of Hansika and congratulating her. Athlete PV Sindhu also coagulated Hansika. Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty congratulated Hansika. Apart from these, Karan Tacker and actress Shreya Reddy also wished. Talking about Hansika’s film career, she was seen working in the recently released film Maha. This was his 50th film. However, the film flopped at the box office.