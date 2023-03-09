Video Of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia And BF Mahir Pandhi Tattooing Together Goes Viral, Fans React 

Choti Sardarni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia won millions of hearts with her fierce personality in Bigg Boss 16. Her friendship and bond with BB 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare in the reality show became a treat to watch for their fans. Their admirers fondly call them ‘ShivRit’ together. Many people even believe that there is something more than friendship between the two stars. However, a latest viral video of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia with her rumored boyfriend Mahir Pandhi can break the hearts of many ShivRit fans.

There are strong rumors that the ‘Choti Sardarni’ actress and her co-star, Mahir Pandhi are dating each other and the viral video confirms it. In the old video, Nimrit and Mahir are introducing themselves and the tattoo studio where they have gone to get a tattoo. Both love birds got the same tattoo design on the end of their right leg.In the video, the close bond between Nimrit and Mahir can be also visible. The video is also getting viral because Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had once shared the same incident of getting a tattoo with bf in the Bigg Boss house.

The ‘Choti Sardarni’ actress in a conversation with Shalin Bhanot, had revealed how she and her boyfriend got the same tattoo and at the same place. Nimrit had gone to get a tattoo for herself only, but then her bf liked the concept of the tattoo and so he also got it. The 27-year-old actress explained the meaning of her tattoo which signifies ‘moving ahead in life with a balance and fire’.

ShivRit fans have given different reactions to the viral video of the actress. Some fans are also accusing Nimrit for hiding her relationship with Mahir and using her bond with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik to gain publicity.

“She did the same thing with abdu also.she didn’t clear things with abdu until it was out of control. Her dad/team posted a #ShivRit vm when she was nominated also mentioned this # tag in family week.it’s a well planned PR activity to clean her image and maintain hype.” Writes a Twitter user.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi have not yet accepted their relationship in public. Apart from this, the actress has also mentioned in her interviews that Shiv Thakare is not her type and he is just a friend. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare is also seen clarifying to be only friends with Nimrit and not more than that. Well, what do you think about the potential love triangle between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and Mahir Pandhi?