‘Itna Fake Aur Cringe Kaise?’: Netizens Annoyed At Shehnaaz Gill’s PR Stunt On Road!

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way. After becoming fan favourite with her stint on the reality show, the singer-turned actress went on to sign films. Gill is often noticed for her cute looks and blunt confessions. Recently, she was captured interacting with one of her die hard fans on the road. But seems like a certain section of viewers is not finding Shehnaaz’s humble act genuine.

Shehnaaz Gill’s viral video

Shehnaaz who often gets clicked during her public appearances was shot by paps when she stopped in between the road to talk to her fan. In the video which is going increasingly viral, Shehnaaz can be seen walking towards a destination. She encounters a fan who sits down on the ground in front of her. Then Shehnaaz’s manager comes in between and tries to move aside the fan. But Shehnaaz stops her. She interacts with her fan and goes on to hug and kiss her.

Shehnaaz Gill trolled

The video spread like wildfire on social media and soon netizens began commenting on it. One user decoded the video and called Shehnaaz ‘Overacting pro max’. He said that in first place, Shehnaaz was searching for her manager to handle the situation but when she came, she began pointing fingers at her manager’s actions.

Another wrote, “Ye ese times par camera automatically kaise prakat ho jata hai…”.

A third one penned, “I really don’t get how her fans hype her when in so many videos she is super mean/rude to her staff. That ungli & eyes at the poor girl who was doing her job was so weird Aur aise stupid fans BB wlo k hi ho skte h. Ameer logo ko apne kangan de rhe h idiots”.

“Itna cringe koi raise ho sakta hai?” asked a fourth user.

Shehnaaz Gill work

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is soon going to debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film will release on 21 April. Besides this, Shehnaaz has Sajid Khan’s ‘100%’ in her kitty of films.