‘Never Gave Even Rs 3-4 Lakhs’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Responds To His Claims With WhatsApp Chats, Bank Statements!

The controversy surrounding Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui doesn’t seem to settle down anytime soon. The actor has been accused of domestic violence and sexual abuse by his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. He remained quiet for a long time on all the allegations.

It was only recently that Siddiqui broke his silence on the entire dispute and claimed that he sends Rs 10 lakh to his wife and children on monthly basis. But now, Aaliya too has come up with a counter attack on Nawazuddin.

Aaliya called the claims of Nawazuddin ‘false’. She shared WhatsApp chats, bank statements and audio recordings to back her side of the story.

Aaliya has shared multiple stories of WhatsApp chats with husband Nawazuddin on her official Instagram handle. In these chats, Aaliya Siddiqui has given bank statements as proofs of what all Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given her and their children in all the years. Along with this, she has said that Nawazuddin never even sent Rs 3-4 lakhs. Several bills, school fees and bank account statements are present in the WhatsApp chat shared by Aaliya on her Insta story.

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a long post on social media stating that he was silent for the sake of his children. Aaliya and his divorce has already taken place years ago. She is creating a havoc out of all this just for money. Nawazuddin said that his silence has been mistaken for her weakness and people are perceiving him as a bad person.