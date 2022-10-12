Vignesh Shivan & Nayanthara Get Surprise From Karthi Sivakumar After Becoming Parents Of Twins!

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a sweet surprise he got from actor Karthi Sivakumar on Tuesday. Vignesh and Nayanthara recently announced that they have become parents to twin boys. Vignesh took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news of him and Nayanthara kissing their baby boys’ feet.

In the picture he posted of Karthi’s surprise, Vignesh shared a card and a bunch of flowers in a box gifted by the actor, which was spotted on his latest release PS1. He thanked him for his sweet gesture on Instagram.

Vignesh wrote, “Thank you Karthi so much, sir. Sweet and thoughtful of you.” The card read, “Welcome to parenthood! God bless you four! – Karthi.” They named their newborn twins Uyir and Ulagam.

The couple announced the birth of their twins with a photo of their newborn without revealing their faces. Vignesh captioned it, “Nayan and I have become Amma and Appa.” He further added, “We have been blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam.”

After dating for several years, Vignesh tied the knot with Nayanthara on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with their close friends and the selected guests held in Chennai included Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Rajinikanth among others.

Nayanthara will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The film is going to be released in 2023. Vignesh, on the other hand, will be working with actor Ajith Kumar in a film titled AK 62. The couple’s wedding documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, will be premiered on Netflix soon.