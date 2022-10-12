“I Am Privileged But Know Hard Work”, Replies Janhvi To Those Who Troll Her, Deets Inside!!

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is in discussion these days about her upcoming film ‘Mili’. The first look of this film has come out, which is quite spectacular. Let us tell you that Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor is producing this film. Let us tell you that Janhvi is one of the most talked about star kids of Bollywood. Being a star kid, there is a lot of discussion about the privileges she gets. Recently Janhvi has broken her silence on this. She said during a conversation that people have a lot of misconceptions about her. Apart from this, Janhvi also talked about the stardom of her mother Sridevi.

During a recent conversation, Janhvi mentioned many things. During this, she said, ‘People think that I take my position ‘for granted’, but this is a big misconception about me’. She said that she may not be the most talented and most beautiful actress, but she is one of the hardworking people on the sets. Janhvi said, ‘Because I am privileged, people think that I am ignorant of hard work. I may not be very talented and beautiful, but I can promise that I am one of the hardworking people on the sets. I can give this in writing. So don’t doubt my work and hard work.’

During the conversation, Janhvi also mentioned about her career choice. She said, ‘I can’t do the same thing over and over again because I get bored. I hate to repeat things, I am ready to face challenges. That’s when I feel that I am making progress, otherwise it feels like a waste of time.’ Let us tell you that Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in the year 2018 with Dhadak. She is the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. After this Janhvi has appeared in films like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Roohi’, and ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Janhvi’s performance in Good Luck Jerry was highly praised. Now she is in the discussion about ‘Mili’. Apart from this, she will be seen in ‘Mr. And Mrs Mahi’ and in ‘Bawal’ opposite Varun Dhawan.

During the conversation, Janhvi also talked about her late mother and actress Sridevi and her stardom. Janhvi said that no one will be able to come close to her mother’s stardom. Janhvi said that she has heard about her mother’s stardom from people. This makes her sure that no one can take her mother’s place.