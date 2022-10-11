Kiara And Siddharth’s Wedding Preparation Begins, Will Be Getting Married In Delhi In April!!

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are dating each other for two years. In the meantime, once their relationship broke also, and within a few days they got reunited too, but this time it seems that their relationship has become stronger than before. Their relationship turned this much strong that both have decided to get married and now the latest information related to their wedding date has been received by us. It is reported that both are going to get married in the next 6 months, and the preparations for which have been secretly started from now on. There is news that their marriage will be held in Delhi.

The love affair between Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started during the shooting of the film Shershaah in which both were playing real life characters. The pair was well-liked in the role of martyr Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema. It was the most successful film of 2021. During the shooting of this, both came close to each other and fell in love. In January 2021, when the two were seen together on a lunch date, the names of both of them were on everyone’s lips. It was only after this that the news of their affair started coming.

There was news of Kiara and Siddharth’s breakup only a few months ago, but it was said that when Kiara invited Siddharth to come to the screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, all the grievances were cleared. Both came together again and now they are seen openly narrating their relationship. It is reported that both are going to get married in April. First, both will get their marriage registered and after that they will be getting married according to Hindu rituals . Full preparations have also been made for the cocktail party and reception. The special thing is that both are going to get married in Delhi.