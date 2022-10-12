“My Body My Choice”, Sacred Games Fame Went Nude In Front Of Camera Supporting Protest In Iran!!

Everyone has their own way of opposing things they don’t support. Some protest by speaking, some protest with their work and recently one actress took off all her clothes to protest. Yes, Iranian-origin actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who was lauded for her work in Netflix’s popular series ‘Sacred Games’, has joined the massive protest against Iran’s ‘Moral Police’ for women. She is supporting Iranian women. She say that women are free to wear whatever they want.

Elnaaz Noroji

Akshay’s Video From Late Night Party Is Creating A Storm On Internet, People Calling Him Hypocrite!!

Elnaaz Noroji has posted a video on her Instagram account. In the video, she is seen taking off several layers of clothes and joining the protest. By sharing the video, she wants to tell people it’s woman’s choice what she wants to wear and what they don’t, and no one can stop them to do so. She wrote in the caption, ‘Every woman in the world has the right to dress as she pleases. No man or any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her anything’.

Elnaaz Noroji

Watch Out The Video Here Posted By Elnaaz

She further said, “Everyone has different views. They should be respected. Democracy means having the power to make decisions. Every woman should have the power to decide on her own body. I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice.” More than 13 lakh people have seen this video so far and some people are also seen supporting her in the comment box.

Bad News For The Fans Of ‘Taarak Mehta’, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani Diagnosed With Cancer!!

Elnaaz Noroji

Let us tell you, after being arrested in Tehran by the Morality Police in Iran, a young Iranian woman who went into a coma and she died. The police had arrested the girl for not wearing a hijab. The girl’s name was Mahsa Amini. From social media to the road, people are angry about this incident. Police detained 22-year-old Mahsa Amini when she was traveling with her family to Iran’s capital Tehran.