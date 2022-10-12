Akshay’s Video From Late Night Party Is Creating A Storm On Internet, People Calling Him Hypocrite!!

Bollywood player Akshay Kumar is one such star who does not like to compromise on his fitness in any way. Not only this, Akshay is known to lead a disciplined life. It is not hidden from anyone that he keeps himself away from late night parties. The main reason for this is that he has to get up early in the morning. He likes to take his workout session in the morning. The public loves him very much for these things. However, now a video of Akshay is coming out which the fans are also surprised to see. Not only this, people are taking Akshay’s class on social media because of this video.

Actually, last night Akshay Kumar had reached Ashwin Yardi’s birthday party. Now this video is becoming very viral on social media. Seeing this video, netizens are calling Akki a ‘hypocrite’. In the viral video, Akshay Kumar can be seen coming out of his car. He also poses for the paparazzi before entering the restaurant. The 55-year-old actor wore a black hoodie, black jeans and peach colored sneakers during this time. Here Akshay looked quite handsome as always. While most people praised Akshay’s looks and his fitness soon after the video surfaced online, some people started trolling Akshay.

Commenting on Akshay Kumar’s video, a social media user wrote- ‘It’s night, you haven’t slept yet, how will you wake up at 4 in the morning’. Apart from this, another user wrote – ‘When did he start going to the party’. Also another user wrote in the comment – ‘Sleep early, you have to wake up at 4 am sir’. Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar has told in many of his interviews that he sleeps till 9:30 pm and wakes up at 4 or 4:30 in the morning. After that he does workouts. Akshay likes to do swimming, yoga, and meditation in the morning. Apart from this, if we talk about Akshay’s workfront, soon Akshay will be seen in the film ‘Ram Setu’. Recently, the great trailer of the film has been released in which Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha are also in important roles. This year it will be Akshay Kumar’s fifth release. ‘Ram Setu’ will be released in cinemas this month i.e. on October 25.