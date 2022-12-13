Vivek Agnihotri Seemingly Takes A Dig At ‘Besharam Rang’; Says, Bolly Songs Are ‘Bad Copies Of Insta Reels’

The first song of Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited Pathaan was released by the makers on Monday morning. The song is titled Besharam Rang. This peppy dance number has SRK romancing Deepika Padukone in an exotic European locale.

It has got a mixed response. Many praised the number. On the other hand, others trended #BoycottPathaan on social media. The latest person to line up people for dissing the song is none other than The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri.

Vivek tweeted, “First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs. Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels.” The acclaimed director didn’t directly point the finger at anyone. Fans are sure that it was a veiled dig at Shah Rukh Khanand and his latest number Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

Heard of loyalty?? I guess u haven't. You obviously cannot be loyal to anyone or anything 🙂 Jis Bollywood ko sar par bitha rakha tha… use aaj gaali? 😃 Jo apne kaam ka na ho sakaa… wo Kashmiri Pandito ka kya hoga? Is sab ke beech… doosra fattu @AnupamPKher gayab hai 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ngkQrmihiW — Sachin Pawar (@sachin181273) December 13, 2022

In fact, fans pulled the filmmaker as well as questioned his loyalty. They referred to old tweets where he spoke highly of Shah Rukh Khan. Many fans took to the comments section to take a dig at Vivek Agnihotri as well as his dig towards Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans commented, “Heard of loyalty?? I guess u haven’t. You obviously cannot be loyal to anyone or anything…Jis Bollywood ko sar par bitha rakha tha… use aaj gaali?…Jo apne kaam ka na ho sakaa… wo Kashmiri Pandito ka kya hoga? Is sab ke beech… doosra fattu @AnupamPKher gayab hai,” “A proverb for people like you “Jis Thali Me Khaya Usi Me Chhed,” “brother too much of anything is bad…you make movies do tht..you dont have to give ur opinion on every topic.just a suggestion” etc.