Shahrukh Khan Reaches ‘Maa Vaishno Devi’s Court’ , Photo & Video Went Viral

Bollywood Films are flopping one after the other these days which made Makers and celebrities are outraged. They are going to great lengths to make their films a success.

According to media reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared in Maa Vaishno’s court at midnight with some companions. Let us inform you that Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathan will be released next month. On the other hand, the Boycott campaign has been active on social media for some time. It is critical for Shahrukh Khan to attend Maa Vaishno’s court in this situation.

Before this, Some images had surfaced of worshipping Aamir Khan. He was performing Aarti and Kalash Pujan with his wife Kiran Rao in these photos. Aamir Khan was seen worshipping at the production house after applying Tilak to his forehead. After Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan went to Maa Vaishno’s court with his friends in the middle of the night. During this time, he had put on a mask and glasses to prevent anyone from recognising him.

Let us remind you that he previously visited Mecca on December 2nd. Now, The video of the Maa Vaishno Devi temple is going viral on social media. In this video, Shahrukh Khan can be seen wearing a black hoodie and covering his head. His face is obscured, but due to the actor’s ongoing security, it is assumed that he is Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan reached Maa Vaishno Devi Temple to seek blessings 🤍#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/M8OZpmlvz0 — Troll SRK Haters (@trollsrkhaters5) December 12, 2022

A boycott campaign against his film was recently launched on social media; it is believed that he has only arrived at mother’s door to appease this protest.