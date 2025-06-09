Wamiqa Gabbi Reflects On Career Highs And Lows: ‘You Never Know Which Film Will Click’

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi has had a whirlwind six months, navigating the unpredictable tides of the film industry. In December 2024, she made her big-screen commercial debut with Baby John, starring alongside Varun Dhawan in a highly anticipated, big-budget release. But despite the buzz, the film failed to deliver at the box office. Fast forward to 2025, and her modestly budgeted film Bhool Chuk Maaf turned out to be a surprise commercial hit.
Looking back on these contrasting experiences, Wamiqa shared, “Every film has its own journey. You can never tell what will work and what won’t. Some films, like Tamasha (2015), find love years after release. But when a film like Bhool Chuk Maaf works, it restores your faith in storytelling, in debut directors like Karan Sharma, and in your own instincts. It reminds you to choose characters based on how you connect with the script.”
As for the disappointment of Baby John not clicking with audiences, Wamiqa maintains a grounded perspective. “More than hopes, it was about the opportunity.
Working with Varun Dhawan, Atlee sir, and Murad Khetani was a huge deal for me. That in itself was the win,” she said. “Of course, I could focus on the negatives—on what didn’t go right with the film. But I choose to see what I gained from it. If that film hadn’t happened, where would I be? It gave me the chance to work with people I admire, to learn, and to grow.”
Wamiqa believes the experience helped shape her both professionally and personally. “It’s about where you choose to put your focus—on what didn’t happen or what did. I didn’t walk away empty-handed. I formed connections, gained valuable experience, and evolved as an actor. All of it added something to me.”
Beyond personal growth, Baby John also shifted how the industry viewed her. “Being chosen by people like Atlee sir and Murad sir meant a lot. And for Varun to support my casting, it takes courage when you’re in a powerful position. Their belief in me, someone relatively new, changed things. It gave others the confidence to trust me with meatier, commercial roles,” she shared.
She added that the success of Bhool Chuk Maaf further cemented that shift. “Even someone like Dinesh Vijan sir putting his faith in me—those choices matter. They push me to keep backing honest, original stories. I’m just grateful I got to be a part of both kinds of films. Each had a role in shaping who I am today.