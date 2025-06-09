Wamiqa Gabbi Reflects On Career Highs And Lows: ‘You Never Know Which Film Will Click’

Working with Varun Dhawan, Atlee sir, and Murad Khetani was a huge deal for me. That in itself was the win,” she said. “Of course, I could focus on the negatives—on what didn’t go right with the film. But I choose to see what I gained from it. If that film hadn’t happened, where would I be? It gave me the chance to work with people I admire, to learn, and to grow.”

Wamiqa believes the experience helped shape her both professionally and personally. “It’s about where you choose to put your focus—on what didn’t happen or what did. I didn’t walk away empty-handed. I formed connections, gained valuable experience, and evolved as an actor. All of it added something to me.”

Beyond personal growth, Baby John also shifted how the industry viewed her. “Being chosen by people like Atlee sir and Murad sir meant a lot. And for Varun to support my casting, it takes courage when you’re in a powerful position. Their belief in me, someone relatively new, changed things. It gave others the confidence to trust me with meatier, commercial roles,” she shared.

She added that the success of Bhool Chuk Maaf further cemented that shift. “Even someone like Dinesh Vijan sir putting his faith in me—those choices matter. They push me to keep backing honest, original stories. I’m just grateful I got to be a part of both kinds of films. Each had a role in shaping who I am today.