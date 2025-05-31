Wamiqa Gabbi Says She Almost Quit Acting Before ’83 Rekindled Her Passion For Cinema

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi is finally finding her footing in Bollywood, with the success of her latest film Bhool Chuk Maaf opposite Rajkummar Rao drawing attention to her steady rise. Despite working with top stars and beginning her acting journey as a teenager, the 31-year-old recently revealed that she nearly walked away from the industry—until a minor role in Kabir Khan’s ’83 reminded her of why she fell in love with acting in the first place.

During the promotions of Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wamiqa shared memories from her early days on film sets, especially as a background artist in Imtiaz Ali’s movies. “I was full of dreams back then,” she said, recalling her time on Jab We Met (2007) while still in seventh grade. “I learnt a lot just by observing Imtiaz sir, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. That was my first exposure to how films are made.”

Wamiqa also fondly remembered shooting Love Aaj Kal and the surprise birthday celebration the crew arranged for her. “Imtiaz Sir had emailed me about the role. I was just a background artist, but on my birthday, they brought a cake and celebrated on set. That meant the world to me back then,” she said.

Despite these early experiences, Wamiqa admitted that by 2019, she had begun feeling disconnected from her work. “I wasn’t learning, I wasn’t enjoying acting anymore. I didn’t feel like I was growing as an artist,” she confessed. Frustrated, she even considered quitting the profession.

That’s when ’83 came along—a film she nearly declined due to the size of the role. “I wasn’t taking small parts back then, but I thought it would be a good excuse to visit London and maybe gain some clarity,” she said. Though brief, her role in the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer turned out to be a turning point. “It reminded me why I started doing this in the first place.”

Since ’83, Wamiqa has seen a career resurgence, taking on impactful roles in acclaimed series like Jubilee and Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of the Solang Valley (both 2023). Her film credits have also grown stronger, with notable performances in Khufiya (2023), Tabaah (2024), Baby John (2024), and now Bhool Chuk Maaf (2025).

Looking back, Wamiqa sees her journey as a full circle—from a wide-eyed teenager on Imtiaz Ali’s sets to rediscovering her passion through a small but pivotal opportunity.