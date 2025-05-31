Kusha Kapila Opens Up About The Backlash Over Her Weight Loss Journey, ‘I Was Starving..’

Kusha Kapila recently released a vlog in which she addressed the continuous scrutiny and criticism surrounding her significant weight loss. Here’s what she had to say. Kusha Kapila, a beloved content creator and actress, rose to fame with her hilarious videos and unapologetic charm. Her relatable portrayals of ‘South Delhi aunties’ struck a chord with audiences on social media, and her flair for fashion and content creation further cemented her place in the industry.

Recently, the diva left fans stunned with her noticeable weight loss. While she initially didn’t address the transformation, her glowing happiness was evident. However, speculation soon swirled online, with some netizens suggesting she either underwent surgery or turned to Ozempic for help. Putting all the rumours to rest, Kusha has now spoken up about her weight loss journey, finally sharing her side of the story.

Kusha Kapila reveals she has undergone weight transformation several times

Kusha Kapila recently released a new video on her YouTube channel, where she candidly addressed the relentless scrutiny and criticism surrounding her weight loss. Known for reshaping online comedy, Kusha shared that over the past month, she had come across countless reels comparing her “before and after” transformation, so much so that she sometimes wondered if it was truly her own body.

While she continues to process the changes, Kusha pointed out the irony of social media: how, with her weight loss, she was suddenly elevated from being seen as an “average girl” to a “goddess of beauty.” She also revealed that her struggles with body image began early, recalling how, at just 12 years old, she was already attempting weight loss after being made aware of her increasing weight. In her words: “I started gaining weight when I was 10, and people made me aware of it in a very harsh way—calling me names like ‘motu’.”

At around 15 or 16, Kusha began gaining weight, which worried her mother. In response, her mother enrolled her in a gym, where she lost over 20 kilos. However, she didn’t recognize the emotional wounds left by her struggles with body image. Choosing to ignore these feelings, Kusha embraced humor and focused on building her career as a way to reclaim her confidence.

However, her life took another turn when she gained more than 10 kilos at the age of 22, leaving her uncertain about her direction. Around that time, a friend reached out, noticing her struggle, and encouraged her to focus on self-care. This sparked another attempt at weight loss, but it took a negative turn when she was diagnosed with abdominal tuberculosis, a result of poor nutrition. Reflecting on the experience, she shared:

“I was consuming only 800-900 calories a day, sometimes even less. Because of this extreme calorie deficit, I lost weight very quickly and dramatically. I didn’t gain muscle, it was just rapid weight loss. People started saying things like, ‘Wow, Kusha, you look so amazing! What have you done? But I was starving. I didn’t even realise why or for whom I was losing weight.”

Kusha Kapila reveals she lost weight for herself

In the same video, Kusha Kapila spoke about her recent weight loss journey, revealing that at 33, it was the first time she wanted to shed weight purely for herself, not for external approval. She reminded herself that she was entirely responsible for her own well-being, and whatever the outcome, good or bad, it would be her own doing. As a result, the Sukhee actress acknowledged the importance of prioritizing her self-care, recognising that no one else could do it for her.

More about Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila earned her degree in fashion design and made her television debut on Son of Abish. In 2020, she appeared in Ghost Stories and gradually rose to fame through her engaging social media content. Over time, Kusha featured in shows such as Case Toh Banta Hai, Masaba Masaba, Comicstaan, and Koffee with Karan. Expanding her creative footprint, she also starred in films like Selfiee, Sukhee, Thank You for Coming, and more. Recently, she stepped into entrepreneurship with the launch of her shapewear brand, UnderNeat.