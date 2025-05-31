Milind Gaba And Pria Beniwal Are Blessed With Twins, Shared Happy News With Their Fans On Social Media Handle

There is good news for the fans of Punjabi singer Milind Gaba and Pria Beniwal since the couple is blessed with twins and has shared the update with their fans on social media. The singer has shared this good news on social media with a very special message, seeing which his fans and close friends are congratulating the couple and blessing the newborn kids.

Milind Gaba and Pria Beniwal

Let us tell you that Milind Gaba and his wife, Pria Beniwal, informed their fans about becoming parents of twins with a cute post on their Instagram. Jointly, both have shared a graphic, in which two children are seen dressed in pink and blue. Apart from this, it is written in the graphics that there is no twist in Gaba’s story, there are twins.

Milind Gaba and Pria Beniwal’s Twins

While sharing this post, the singer has written a heart-touching message and said, ‘I have never asked anything from you for myself, now what else will I ask for myself, you have given me everything. We have been blessed with two miracles. Jai Mata Di. Apart from this, many celebs are reacting to the post and sending them congratulatory messages.’

Milind Gaba and Pria Beniwal

After this post of the singer, the parents of both the twins are getting a lot of congratulations from the entertainment world. Actress Kishwar Merchant has congratulated by putting a red heart emoji. Singer Tulsi Kumar has also congratulated them a lot. At the same time, actress Neha Malik wrote, ‘Wow, heartiest congratulations to both.’ Apart from this, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh also said that many congratulations to both, Jai Mata Di. Not only this, there is a flood of congratulatory messages to the couple, in which the couple’s fans are also overjoyed with this news and are congratulating them.