Smriti Irani Is Given Z+ Security On The Sets of ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, Phones Will Also Be Tapped To Maintain Security

Ekta Kapoor’s most popular TV show, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ has been in the headlines for some time now. It is reported that its season 2 is coming soon, and its shooting has also started. And one of the most important things is that Smriti Irani is making a comeback in it, who made a distinct identity in every household by playing the character of Tulsi in the show. During this, she has got Z-plus security on the set.

According to some of the media reports, the shooting of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2’ has started, and mobile phones will be tapped on the set as per the security protocol. The portal has quoted the source as saying that the mobile phones of all the people present on the set, except Amar Upadhyay, Smriti Irani, and Ekta Kapoor, will be tapped. Everyone will be barred from using their mobile phones.

The source has also claimed that Smriti Irani is also shooting for the show with Z-plus security, and everyone present on the set will have to follow strict security protocols. The first season started in the year 2000 and ended in 2008. The actress’s performance as Tulsi Virani is still remembered by the audience, and she has also won many awards for it.

Let us tell you that Smriti Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003, and from here her political career started. She was the Union Minister of Human Resource Development from 2014 to 2016. Later, she became the Union Minister of Textiles and has also served as the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting from 2017 to 2018, and was appointed Union Minister of Women and Child Development in 2019.