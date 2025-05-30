Sydney Sweeney Launches ‘Bathwater Bliss’ Soap Made With Her Real Bathwater

Sydney Sweeney has taken an unexpected plunge into the world of personal care — and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The Euphoria and White Lotus star has teamed up with men’s grooming brand Dr. Squatch to launch a limited-edition soap called Bathwater Bliss, and yes, it actually contains water from her real bath.

Known for her glamorous image and rising stardom, Sweeney said the idea came from fan requests. “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” she quipped in the official release.

Only 5,000 bars of the soap will be made, and it will not be sold — instead, Dr. Squatch is giving away 100 bars via an Instagram contest between May 29 and June 5.

The soap includes ingredients like exfoliating sand, pine bark extract, and Sweeney’s bathwater, collected during a campaign shoot. “They had a tub for me on set, I actually got in, used the soap, and they collected the water,” she said.

Describing the scent, Sweeney said it reflects her roots: “It smells super manly — pine, earthy moss, fir — but with some city bathwater mixed in.” She called the concept “weird in the best way,” adding, “It actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product.”

As expected, social media has erupted with mixed reactions. Some found the move clever, with one fan commenting, “She’s going to make a ton of money doing it.” Others were less impressed: “Perfume with her used underwear next?” one Reddit user joked. Another wrote, “No way this is a real thing .”

Still, many defended the actor’s approach, saying she’s simply turning fan obsession into opportunity. “If people are going to be creepy, she might as well profit,” a comment read.

Whether seen as savvy or strange, Sydney Sweeney’s latest campaign has certainly made a splash.