Yuvika Chaudhary Reveals Reason Behind Not Conceiving Naturally With Prince Narula: Here What She Said!!!

Yuvika Chaudhary recently opened up about why she couldn’t conceive naturally. The actress also shared the challenges and difficulties she faced throughout her IVF journey.

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband, Prince Narula, became parents to a baby girl in 2024. The couple welcomed their first child through IVF, marking a long-awaited milestone after six years of marriage in 2018. Recently, Yuvika opened up about the challenges she faced while trying to conceive. She candidly shared the emotional and physical struggles of her IVF journey and expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support she received from Prince and her parents. Here’s a look at what Yuvika revealed about her path to motherhood.

In a podcast interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Yuvika shared that she faced challenges conceiving naturally due to their busy and conflicting schedules. She said, “One of us was always travelling during my ovulation window. Even when we tried naturally, it just never aligned. I sometimes wondered if it was just nazar (the evil eye).” She added, “I went to a doctor, and she scared me. She told me I couldn’t have babies, maybe she saw a business opportunity.” After this, Yuvika urged Prince to plan for child immediately.

As Yuvika embarked on the egg freezing journey, she faced several risks. Reflecting on the process, she remarked, “They took my signature, saying that after anaesthesia, there’s no guarantee I’ll wake up fine. I was physically weak at the time, and Prince asked to cancel it. He told me, ‘You’re more important to me than having a child.’” “The second doctor encouraged me to freeze my eggs and try for a baby. I told them, this will be my first and last try. The process involved numerous injections, but I was ready,” she added.

She shared that the IVF process was successful on her very first attempt. Yuvika added, “He was crying. I was numb. It was one of the happiest moments of our lives.” She also added, “My family stood by me like a rock. I’m truly blessed.” Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula first crossed paths as contestants on the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 9. After dating for a few years, the couple got married in 2018. Yuvika has appeared in notable films such as Om Shanti Om, Maleyali Jotheyali, Naughty @ 40, S.P. Chauhan, Toh Baat Pakki, and Summer 2007. Meanwhile, Prince is best known for his appearances in MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla.