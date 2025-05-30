Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Accidental Like’ On A Reel Sparks Online Debate Between Madhuri Dixit Fans And Sridevi Fans

Janhvi Kapoor found herself in hot water after liking a reel on Instagram, which quickly went viral as a screenshot of her ‘like’ circulated online. Here’s how netizens reacted to the controversy. This year, Janhvi Kapoor attracted widespread attention with her stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival. However, she recently faced criticism from netizens alongside Vishal Jethwa for allegedly showing disrespect to their homebound co-star, Ishan Khatter, during his interview on the prestigious red carpet.

Now, the actress is once again at the center of controversy after accidentally liking a reel that claimed Madhuri Dixit won an award for a vulgar item number, “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,” while overlooking her mother Sridevi’s acclaimed performance in Khuda Gawah.

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor’s Accidental Reel Like Sparks Buzz

In today’s world, where social media often feels like a courtroom, nothing escapes scrutiny, and the same goes for Janhvi. Recently, the actress liked a post on Instagram that has caught everyone’s attention. For those unfamiliar, the post was a reel claiming that veteran actress Madhuri won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her performance in the controversial item song “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” from Beta, while the late actress Sridevi was overlooked despite her remarkable dual role in Khuda Gawah. Janhvi’s like did not go unnoticed; a screenshot of her official Instagram like is now going viral on Reddit and has ignited an online debate.

Netizens React to Janhvi Kapoor’s Like on the Reel

Earlier this month, cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia found themselves in a similar predicament. Both celebrities attributed the situation to a technical glitch or an accidental like. For those unaware, Virat unintentionally liked a bold photo of TV actress Avneet Kaur, while Tamannaah had liked a reel featuring Deepika Padukone that addressed issues such as misogyny, the gender pay gap, and unprofessional work environments.

Now, it appears that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has also become the center of online chatter, similar to the previous two. After a screenshot of Janhvi’s ‘like’ surfaced and went viral on Reddit, netizens quickly jumped in to share their opinions. In response to the explanations provided by Virat and Tamannah, one Reddit user commented,

“Even she will come up with the algorithm story now.” Another Reddit user commented, “Wait for her to join the Kohli-Tamannaah gang of accidental like posts.” Another user sarcastically commented, “Another victim of the algorithm pandemic… hoping Instagram comes with a vaccine soon.”

Janhvi’s accidental like also ignited debate between Madhuri’s and Sridevi’s fans, while others had mixed reactions. One Sridevi fan commented: “This is not the first time Sridevi was ignored! She has given many powerful award winning performances!!” while a Madhuri fan penned: “Yes, Madhuri’s Beta was a hit, and she performed brilliantly. But acting-wise too, she earned that award. It wasn’t just a dance number.” Giving a mixed reaction, a user commented, “Madhuri was great in Beta still watch it today and love it. Overall Sri is a better actress but Madhuri deserved this.”