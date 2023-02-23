‘Was Fired From Job Without…’: Bigg Boss Fame Ankit Gupta Opens Up On His Struggles In Early Life!

TV actor Ankit Gupta earned a lot of fame after ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Viewers loved his real personality and one-liners. He could not last till the finale, but remained in the show for a long time. Though he needs no introduction today, there was a time when he yearned for his two times food. Recently, the actor has recalled his struggling phase during childhood.

Ankit Gupta recalls his difficult days from childhood

Ankit Gupta told that his childhood had been really tough. Although he had decided to become an actor at the age of 10-12, but he worked really hard to reach here. In a conversation with BBC, the actor said, “I was 14 when we were going through very bad times. The situation was such that if we had food in the morning, we would not know what we will eat at night. In such a case, it was very difficult to become an actor from a small town.”

Ankit told that once he did a modeling competition in school after which people praised him a lot. It was only then he thought of becoming an actor.

Ankit Gupta was fired from a call centre without salary

Remembering further, Ankit Gupta shared how he was fired from his first job without getting any salary. The actor said, “This journey seemed difficult, but the harder I worked, the luckier I was. I worked in call center. I did my first job, worked there for a month and a half and did not understand anything. I was fired from there without any salary.”

Ankit Gupta was maltreated on sets of ‘Balika vadhu’

Recalling his first acting venture, Ankit revealed that he had come to Bombay for a week. During this time, he auditioned for ‘Balika Vadhu’and got selected by chance. He had made a cameo debut with the popular show but he was not treated well on the sets of ‘Balika Vadhu’. Ankit Gupta stated, “No director used to take me seriously nor used to take my shot. Many times, one shot was used to be taken at 8 in the morning and then the second shot at 8 in the night when the work of all the actors was over. I used to feel bad. Seeing the culture there, I felt that maybe acting is not for me. I thought of leaving acting and look at modeling or job.”

Ankit might have faced a lot before making it big in the industry but today, he is a well-established name in showbiz. Besides Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta has done famous daily show ‘Udaariyaan’ alongside his rumoured girlfriend and Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He is currently appearing on ‘Junooniyat’.