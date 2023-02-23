On Wednesday, Shehnaaz Gill reacted to the paps invasion of Alia Bhatt’s privacy by clicking her pics. Recently, Alia slammed a media portal for clicking her pictures when she was chilling at her house. At an event, Shehnaaz was asked about her opinion on the recent incident.

Shehnaaz was asked by the media what she had to say about the paparazzi being called out by Alia Bhatt on social media. The Punjab Ki Katrina said that it is because of the media what she is today.

Shehnaaz Gill on Alia Bhatt-Paparazzi Controversy

The Bigg Boss fame told the reporters, “Mai toh media ki wajah se hi bani hun, mujhe toh hamesha media ne hi highlight kiya hai, lekin agar aap koi trolling ki baat karoge toh uske liye mere pass koijawab nahi hai (I am here because of the media, it’s the media only who has always highlighted me. But if you talk about trolling, I have no answer for you).”

Alia Bhatt Slammed Media Portal For Invading Her Privacy

For the unversed, On Tuesday, Alia taking to her Instagram Stories, lashed out at an entertainment portal for taking her pictures from one of her neighbouring buildings. Later, several Bollywood celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor among others came out in her support. Alia also tagged the Mumbai Police to take action.

Coming back to Shehnaaz, today she is one of the most popular stars of showbiz. She became a household name after her stint on Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 13. Post that, she appeared in many music videos and also made her film debut with Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh.

She is currently hosting a chat show on her YouTube channel titled Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has Sajid Khan’s 100% co-starring John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh.