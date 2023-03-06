‘We Can Be Smart Sometimes’:Wednesday’s Star Jenna Ortega Discusses Gen Z Being Labelled As ‘Unintelligent’!

Jenna Ortega has spoken out about stereotypes regarding Generation Z. In a new interview, the ‘Wednesday’ blockbuster star spoke out against the misconceptions about teens that irritate her.

According to aceshowbiz.com, the former Disney Channel actress addressed the matter when appearing on ‘Hot Ones’ with presenter Sean Evans.

Jenna Ortega was asked on the Thursday, broadcast whether there is a Gen Z trope or stereotype about adolescents in screenplays that “gets under” her skin.

Jenna Ortega, unsurprisingly, was eager to point out some common misunderstandings regarding high school students.

Because so much is “available to them on the Internet,” the ‘Scream VI’ actress noted that teens are frequently characterised as “unintelligent,” which does not reflect her generation.

According to the actress, who has worked in Hollywood for “a little over a decade” and admits that she “looks a bit younger” than her contemporaries, plotlines about “bratty” kids giving everyone a bad name are not her cup of tea.

Continuing, she expressed her wish for them to be given more credit.

Jenna Ortega has stated that she believes “a lot of” Hollywood executives are still unaware of today’s challenges.

In an interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, the “You” actor discussed the difficulties of satisfying “expectations” of what a Latina actress should look like or the types of parts she should take on. “It all comes down to the idea that you are your own worst critic. Nothing else could worry me as much as something I could say,” Jenna explained.

Latina expectations are dismissed by me since many of the people in power, or who have been in power for so long, were born in a different time and are either out of touch with or unfamiliar with what’s going on in the industry now.” Honestly, I find it fun to push the limits and do everything the Latina character should not.

The most well-known star Ortega has played is the Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s hit “Wednesday” series, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination earlier this year. She previously appeared in the Disney Channel series “Stuck in the Middle” as Harley Diaz, an adolescent navigating life as the middle child. That show aired from 2016 until 2018.

Ortega is also a last girl in one of Hollywood’s largest teen-centric movies, having been in last year’s “Scream” and shortly to return in this month’s “Scream VI,” co-starring Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera, and original ’90s “Scream” queen Courteney Cox.

Despite her extensive experience portraying numerous teen characters, Ortega stated on “Hot Ones” that her generation deserves “a little more credit.”