Nawazuddin Siddique Finally Breaks His Silence, Claims his Wife Aaliya ‘Only Wants Money’

A public separation and allegations have been doing around for many days between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his ex-wife Aaliya. Both recently hit a rough patch again. Recently, Aaliya filed a complaint against him for rape. She recently posted on Instagram, and asserted that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had banned her and the kids from entering their home.

Also, their daughter Shora was seen sobbing in the same video. Finally, Nawazuddin has issued a public statement on his social media accounts on this issue.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s statement

He posted a lengthy statement on Instagram explaining and clarifying the situation. “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children”.

“First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together for several years, we are already divorced but we had an understanding only for our kids. He further added, “Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters every day that it’s been too long an absence? My kids have been made hostage for the past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai”.

Aaaliya Wants More Money Claims, Nawazuddin

She routinely files cases against my mother and me because she merely wants more money, and she has done this in the past as well. Once she receives the money she demands, she withdraws the case – says Nawazuddin

Well everyone is aware that the couple is going through a bad phase. Some Instagram users are comparing their case to Johnny Depp and Will Smith. We only hope that their matter gets sorted out.